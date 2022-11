Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 13:30 Hits: 0

After the midterms, Congress will have more socialists than ever—while progressive policies won across the country. The Left will have to use its power to take on the anti-democratic GOP.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/democrats-maga-midterms-election-dsa-democratic-socialism-aoc-trump