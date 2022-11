Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 09:16 Hits: 7

The Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East has become extremely active, threatening a powerful eruption, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-volcano-kamchatka-shiveluch/32138939.html