Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of disgruntled Umno grassroots leaders caused a stir at the Umno headquarters on Sunday (Nov 20), calling for party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down. Read full story

