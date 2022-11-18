A Near-Death Experience : U.K.-Egyptian Activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah Almost Dies on Prison Hunger Strike

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 13:12 Hits: 5

The family of imprisoned British Egyptian human rights activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah visited him on Thursday for the first time since he ended his full hunger and water strike, which they say occurred after he collapsed inside his prison shower last week. El-Fattah had intensified his strike on the first day of the U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh to draw international attention to the country’s human rights violations and protest his seemingly indefinite imprisonment. We go to Cairo to speak with his aunt, Ahdaf Soueif, who was among the visitors and says El-Fattah may resume his hunger strike if the British government does not more aggressively demand his release. “It really breaks my heart to think of him going back on hunger strike when he is so thin and so weak,” but the campaign so far “has left no one in any doubt that Alaa should be free,” she says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/18/alaa_abd_el_fattah_aunt_visits