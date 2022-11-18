Fossil Fuels Fund Dictatorships : Ukrainian Climate Activist Suspended from COP27 over Russia Protest

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 13:30 Hits: 5

Ukrainian climate activist Svitlana Romanko joins us after she was suspended from the U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, when she accused Russian officials of war crimes and genocide at an event on Wednesday. Romanko is the founder and director of Razom We Stand, an organization demanding a total permanent embargo on Russian oil and gas. “It has been very clear that fossil fuels fund dictatorships all over the world,” says Romanko, who has since left Egypt for her own safety. “We wanted to use our freedom of speaking and freedom of attending public gathering to confront people who came from the country which is in open war and … destroying our people.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/18/cop27_ukrainians_accuses_russia_fossil_fuel