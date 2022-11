Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 22:36 Hits: 2

Three men have been convicted of murder for the 2014 MH17 downing. The case could serve as a model for a future Ukraine war tribunal, DW's Roman Goncharenko writes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-mh17-ruling-gives-glimpse-of-putin-s-possible-fate/a-63804132?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf