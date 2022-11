Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 02:59 Hits: 2

Canadian authorities have charged a man in his 50s with plotting to overthrow Haiti's government. But police said they knew of no link with the successful assassination of the former president around the same time.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/canadian-man-charged-with-haiti-coup-plot/a-63805268?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf