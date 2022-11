Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 10:34 Hits: 6

Russian airlines are still flying despite massive international sanctions imposed on the aviation sector, but their collapse seems imminent. Or have they found a workaround?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sanctions-russia-s-commercial-airlines-face-a-slow-death/a-63804157?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf