Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 11:01 Hits: 6

A draft text of the resolution hashed out during the UN climate summit in Egypt has been slammed for not insisting on the phase-out of oil, gas and coal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fossil-fuels-absent-from-draft-climate-text/a-63808307?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf