Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 19:16 Hits: 3

Every year, the Beaujolais Nouveau is released for sale in France on the third Thursday of November. A record-breaking heatwave in the Beaujeu region this year has reduced the quantity of the wine output, but some say the quality is better – fruity, round and "fine in the mouth".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20221117-beaujolais-nouveau-comes-in-smaller-quantity-but-higher-quality-with-heatwave