Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 01:18 Hits: 2

West African coastal states on Thursday held talks on boosting cooperation against jihadist violence spilling over from the Sahel after more countries announced they would pull their peacekeepers out of Mali.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20221118-seven-west-african-states-look-to-strengthen-their-anti-jihadist-cooperation