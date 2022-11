Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 02:33 Hits: 2

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.

