Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 03:57 Hits: 2

The Biden administration declared Thursday that the high office held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince should shield him from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221118-biden-administration-says-saudi-s-mbs-has-immunity-in-khashoggi-civil-case