Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 04:18 Hits: 3

Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221118-twitter-elon-musk-s-ultimatum-triggers-new-wave-of-resignations