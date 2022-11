Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 10:46 Hits: 6

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) -Fifteen people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, the civil defence said on Friday. Read full story

