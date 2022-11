Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 18:27 Hits: 1

The story of Hollywood’s #MeToo reckoning, which started with the journalism that exposed Harvey Weinstein, is well known. But a new film highlights the courage involved in bringing forth the truth.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2022/1117/In-MeToo-film-She-Said-survivor-courage-resonates?icid=rss