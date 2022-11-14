The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

The Climate Fight Is Asia’s Leadership Opportunity

Category: World Hits: 2

The Climate Fight Is Asia’s Leadership Opportunity

By putting climate action at the heart of their efforts to rebuild consensus and reinvigorate multilateralism, Asian countries can prop open the world’s window of opportunity to prevent climate disaster. They would also catalyze their own ability to benefit from the massive economic opportunities created by the green transition.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-fight-opportunity-for-asia-to-revive-multilateralism-by-kevin-rudd-and-ban-ki-moon-2022-11

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version