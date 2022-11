Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 10:10 Hits: 2

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the German government has been signaling a shift away from a foreign policy that has long been regarded as too passive and ambiguous. But a continuing pattern of indecisiveness and uncoordinated decision-making suggests that old habits die hard.

