Concerns over Xi Jinping’s geopolitical ambitions and zero-COVID policy have put a damper on the Chinese stock and bond markets. Given growing anxiety about Xi’s domestic and foreign policies, global investors may want to reduce their exposure or be innovative about how they trade in, and with, China.

