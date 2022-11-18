Highlights of the Cuban President’s Official Visit to Algeria

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 02:39 Hits: 2

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is on an official visit to Algeria until November 19 as part of a presidential tour that will also include visits to Türkiye, Russia and China.

Díaz-Canel said via Twitter, "There are many reasons to feel satisfied, and more than that, we are very committed to the Algerian cause, we are very committed to the Algerian people and the Algerian government," noting that "Algeria can always count on the support of the Cuban government and people."

After the official meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Cuban President said, "We have agreed to boost economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties, and bring them to the level of political ties."

During the official talks, the Algerian President reported on agreements related to the supply of fuel to Cuba and cooperation in the production of medicines and vaccines. Tebboune told the press, "Algeria feels obliged to engage with Cuba, a friendly nation with which we share a past and present relationship."

President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Abdelmadjid Tebboune held official talks at the Presidential Palace.

The Algerian President also offered a solar power plant for electricity production. At the meeting, the two presidents discussed joint work on sugar production.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, "to the benefit of both nations, the Algerian President committed to holding a session of the Joint Commission in 2023, with the visit to Havana of 150 investors."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Highlights-of-the-Cuban-Presidents-Official-Visit-to-Algeria-20221117-0020.html