Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 10:17 Hits: 3

Defending champions France enter the World Cup in Qatar hoping to break the curse that has plagued recent title holders – a jinx the French inaugurated in 2002 when their formidable armada of strikers famously failed to score a single goal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20221118-a-history-of-world-cup-flops-past-upsets-haunt-defending-champions-france