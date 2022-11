Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 15:24 Hits: 2

When it comes to trade policy, the West has lately been embracing the adage, “Keep your friends close.” But will its failure to heed the maxim’s ironic kicker – “and keep your enemies closer” – ultimately hurt their economies, undermine their global standing, and perhaps most important, make war with China more likely?

