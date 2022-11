Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 09:10 Hits: 6

Lawyer and rights activist Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi has been arrested amid Iran's state crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reports.

