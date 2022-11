Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 09:42 Hits: 5

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday thanked the United Nations, Moscow and Kyiv for extending a grain that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/11/17/turkey039s-erdogan-thanks-all-parties-for-extension-of-grain-deal