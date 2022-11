Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 09:14 Hits: 6

Notwithstanding the risks posed by Russian aggression, China appropriately looms largest in the Biden administration's new National Security Strategy. Yet by eschewing an assertive free-trade agenda, the United States continues to give China an advantage in precisely the area where it is ascendant.

