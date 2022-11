Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 15:11 Hits: 1

A few short years after being declared brain dead, the transatlantic alliance is thriving, with Americans and Europeans coordinating their response to Russian aggression and sharing similar views on China. But new storm clouds are gathering, and Europeans must prepare for darker days ahead.

