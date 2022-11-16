The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The EU’s Trillion-Euro Question

Faced with a wartime economy, an escalating energy crisis, and technological competition from China and the US, the European Union must take drastic measures to complete its green-energy transition and facilitate critical investments. A sense of common purpose and greater fiscal coordination are essential to achieving both goals.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-union-energy-crisis-economic-federalism-by-georg-e-riekeles-and-philipp-lausberg-2022-11

