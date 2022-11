Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 10:48 Hits: 3

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has appointed Akbar Toshqulov, the rector of Tashkent State Judicial University, to the post of justice minister, the presidential press service said on November 16.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uzbekistan-new-justice-minister/32133384.html