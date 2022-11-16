The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

50 People Detained for Deadly Bomb Attack in Türkiye

On Tuesday, Türkiye's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the number of suspects detained by Türkish police for the November 13 attack stands at 50.

Authorities in the country have attributed the terrorist attack to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and affiliated Syrian Kurdish groups. 

Among those arrested is a Syrian woman identified as Ahlam Albashir who, according to the country's authorities, was the person who planted the bomb on the busy Istiklal Avenue. 

The number of suspects arrested has risen to 50, said Türkiye's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, who said the country is "continuing its fight against terrorism with determination." "No terrorist organization will succeed in any kind of plot against Turkey."  

The explosion occurred at 16H20 (local time). It left six people dead and 81 injured. The fatalities were members of three families, including two girls, 9 and 15.

