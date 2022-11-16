50 People Detained for Deadly Bomb Attack in Türkiye

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 02:53 Hits: 0

On Tuesday, Türkiye's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the number of suspects detained by Türkish police for the November 13 attack stands at 50.

Authorities in the country have attributed the terrorist attack to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and affiliated Syrian Kurdish groups.

Among those arrested is a Syrian woman identified as Ahlam Albashir who, according to the country's authorities, was the person who planted the bomb on the busy Istiklal Avenue.

The explosion occurred at 16H20 (local time). It left six people dead and 81 injured. The fatalities were members of three families, including two girls, 9 and 15.

