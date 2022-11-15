Anti-transgender policies incite vitriolic debate at US school board meetings

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 16:17 Hits: 1

Typically mundane, US school board meetings have become a platform for harsh rhetoric and partisan divides, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ issues and policies that inhibit freedoms for transgender students. From banning books that discuss gender and sexuality to requiring teachers to call students by their legal names, school districts around the country have approved policies that pose “extremely high levels of risk” to transgender students, according to a legislative researcher we spoke to. Still, results from the midterm elections show that not all Americans support them.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20221115-usa-transgender-students-education-policy-school-board-meetings-debate