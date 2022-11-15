The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-transgender policies incite vitriolic debate at US school board meetings

Anti-transgender policies incite vitriolic debate at US school board meetings Typically mundane, US school board meetings have become a platform for harsh rhetoric and partisan divides, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ issues and policies that inhibit freedoms for transgender students. From banning books that discuss gender and sexuality to requiring teachers to call students by their legal names, school districts around the country have approved policies that pose “extremely high levels of risk” to transgender students, according to a legislative researcher we spoke to. Still, results from the midterm elections show that not all Americans support them.

