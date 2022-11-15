Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 19:26 Hits: 0

The past week has seen Twitter announce – and quickly retract – new rules for authenticating user profiles, notably a controversial proposal to offer “blue check” verification to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. New owner Elon Musk, who on Tuesday set November 29 as the scheme’s relaunch date, has vowed that his proposed changes will democratise the policy on verified accounts and turn a profit, but the bumpy roll-out exposed a fault line at the heart of the social media platform.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/media/20221115-profit-privacy-and-online-safety-what-s-at-stake-with-twitter-verification