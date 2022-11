Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:11 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on Friday (Nov 18) to discuss the setting of important dates for the Padang Serai election following the death of incumbent MP M. Karupaiya. Read full story

