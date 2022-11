Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 10:11 Hits: 0

For more than 50 years, the war on drugs has been a battle that only criminal organizations win. The only way out is with a new approach focused on saving lives, alleviating suffering, and maintaining human dignity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/humane-alternative-to-war-on-drugs-by-martin-ignacio-diaz-velasquez-2022-11