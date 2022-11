Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 09:01 Hits: 2

In the face of a massive financing gap for climate-change mitigation and adaptation in developing countries, everyone accepts the need for more "creative" measures to unlock and redirect private capital. But proposals like carbon credits must be understood merely as stepping stones, rather than as lasting solutions.

