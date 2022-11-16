Allen Weisselberg: Donald Trump 'authorized' tax fraud scheme

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 01:00 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, Rolling Stonereported that Allen Weisselberg, the longtime top accountant for the Trump Organization, testified at trial that former President Donald Trump was aware of — and personally approved — the fraudulent accounting for which his family business is now under criminal indictment.

"Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified Tuesday that Donald Trump personally green-lighted untaxed benefits that are the center of a Manhattan criminal trial against several of the ex-president’s eponymous companies — including a gratis residence in New York City," reported Victoria Bekiempis. "'The rent was authorized by Donald Trump,' Weisselberg said less than two hours into his time on the stand in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. The septuagenarian, who sported a deep gray suit and pale blue tie, spoke matter of factly."

"Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization participated in an illicit compensation scheme that illegally lined Weisselberg’s pockets to the tune of $1.7 million of untaxed income," said the report. "Weisselberg in August pleaded guilty to a 15-count indictment related to these unlawful payouts and, according to Weisselberg’s plea agreement, he 'must testify truthfully' if called to testify at trial."

In addition to this revelation, Weisselberg reportedly shocked officials in the courtroom by revealing that, despite wide reporting that the Trump family fired Weisselberg from his CFO position following his indictment to minimize the Trump Organization's legal exposure, he was secretly still being paid and still doing all the same work he was doing before his supposed termination.

Lawyers representing the Trump family have fought back, trying to throw Weisselberg under the bus and accusing him of lying.

"The trial is rooted in the 2021 indictment of several Trump businesses, including The Trump Organization, for a purported 15-year-long tax fraud plot," said the report. "The prosecution claimed that Weisselberg’s loyalty to Trump and his ilk paid off. Beginning in 2005, Weisselberg lived in an apartment rent-free on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The Trump Corporation leased the apartment and, in addition to covering the rent, covered his utility and parking fees, the indictment claimed. Trump’s eponymous company is also accused of paying the leases on two Mercedes-Benz vehicles that Weisselberg and his wife treated as their personal cars. Trump’s business entities also provided cash to Weisselberg around Christmas, so he could dole out 'personal holiday gratuities.'"

