Wang Yi Meets Lavrov on Sidelines of G20 Bali Summit

His comments came Tuesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"China is willing to work with Russia and other like-minded countries to promote the development of a multipolar world, firmly support the democratization of international relations and defend the international system based on the United Nations," the Chinese diplomat said.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Wang said Beijing will "continue to take an objective and fair stance" while facilitating peace talks with a constructive role.

On the use of nuclear weapons, the Chinese foreign minister praised Russia's stance of not waging nuclear war, calling it a "rational and responsible stance."

According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, at the meeting, Wang also said that China welcomed Russia's willingness to dialogue on Ukraine and agree to resume the Black Sea grain export agreement, which expires in the second half of November.

