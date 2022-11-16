The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Announces He Will Run Again for the US Presidency

Trump Announces He Will Run Again for the US Presidency

After having hinted for months about his intentions and amid great expectation for the "important announcement" he was going to make this Tuesday, the former Republican president confirmed it from Mar-a-Lago, his mansion and private club in Palm Beach (southeast Florida), accompanied by his wife Melania and a large group of guests.

This will be his third campaign for the presidential nomination, as he was a candidate in the 2000 elections, for the Reform Party, and as a Republican in 2016, in which he won, and 2020, in which he lost to Joe Biden.

