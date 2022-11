Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 08:14 Hits: 3

After 50 years, humans will walk on the moon again — but not quite yet. The Artemis I launch of an uncrewed spacecraft is the first step in a program to construct a moon village.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/artemis-i-launch-paves-way-for-future-moon-settlement/a-62914910?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf