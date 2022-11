Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 08:35 Hits: 4

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has promised "zero deforestation" in the Amazon. Can he gather enough support at COP27 to preserve the "lungs of the planet."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/can-lula-save-the-amazon-and-the-climate/a-63761953?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf