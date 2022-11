Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 08:59 Hits: 5

A NATO meeting in Brussels is set for Wednesday morning after a missile strike in Poland killed two people.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-missile-strike-in-poland/a-63773240?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf