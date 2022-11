Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 01:59 Hits: 2

DonaldĀ Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of USĀ voting since his 2020 election defeat, on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

