Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 02:55 Hits: 2

China on Wednesday called for "calm" following a deadly missile strike on a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221116-live-un-chief-warns-absolutely-essential-to-avoid-escalating-war-in-ukraine