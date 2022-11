Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 09:07 Hits: 5

KOTA TINGGI: Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has assured constituents here that he will make time for them if he has to take on a Federal post should Barisan Nasional win the 15th General Election (GE15). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/11/16/ge15-i-will-still-make-time-for-kota-tinggi-if-given-federal-level-post-says-khaled-nordin