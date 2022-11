Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 05:56 Hits: 3

Syabira Yusoff, a cardiovascular researcher based in London, edged out two other contestants in the final of The Great British Bake Off.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/great-british-bake-winner-malaysia-cardiovascular-researcher-syabira-yusoff-3075976