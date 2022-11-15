The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Defending Democracies’ Information Infrastructure

Category: World Hits: 2

Defending Democracies’ Information Infrastructure

What is driving some people to reject the legitimacy of fair elections, embrace conspiracy theories, and even resort to political violence? The answer may lie in a novel threat to democracies around the world: the deliberate, systematic distortion – enabled and heightened by digital capabilities – of an entire information ecosystem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/media-reforms-to-strengthen-democracies-information-infrastructure-by-anne-marie-slaughter-and-ben-scott-2022-11

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version