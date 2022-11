Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 09:54 Hits: 5

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's plans to overhaul the welfare system have been blocked in parliament by the CDU/CSU. The conservative alliance says the "B├╝rgergeld" reform goes too easy on the unemployed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-in-parliamentary-deadlock-over-major-welfare-reform/a-63760758?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf