Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 07:06 Hits: 4

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221115-despite-bruising-midterms-trump-readies-for-2024-presidential-run