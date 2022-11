Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 08:18 Hits: 4

Former world number one Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open tennis Grand Slam tournament, local media reports said Tuesday, despite his deportation from the country in January.

