PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 positive voters will be given priority to cast their ballots at polling stations this Nov 19, says the Election Commission (EC) in releasing guidelines for the upcoming polls. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/11/15/ge15-ec-issues-guidelines-on-covid-19-voters