Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 10:00 Hits: 4

EV adoption is finally ramping up in the US. But what the fever line doesn’t show is that it’s lumpy. A large share of battery-powered cars are being bought by households that already own an EV, or two or three for that matter. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/11/15/the-wrong-americans-are-buying-electric-cars